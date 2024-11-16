Natixis Advisors LLC Acquires 34,002 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 11.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 333,406 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 34,002 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $172,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 226.7% in the third quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $503.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $509.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $517.96. The firm has a market cap of $221.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $433.97 and a 12 month high of $638.25.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 42.82%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 676 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.97, for a total value of $327,839.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,715 shares in the company, valued at $1,316,693.55. The trade was a 19.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total transaction of $3,350,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,740,738.72. The trade was a 23.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,187 shares of company stock valued at $17,736,369 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $635.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $606.40.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

