SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) is Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s Largest Position

Northcape Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,738 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 5.9% of Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $18,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Romano Brothers AND Company increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% in the third quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 4,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.2% in the third quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the third quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 3,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.2% in the third quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $236.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $244.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.41. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $182.23 and a 52 week high of $257.71.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

