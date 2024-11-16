WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $48.06 and traded as low as $45.44. WisdomTree India Earnings Fund shares last traded at $45.51, with a volume of 1,732,750 shares traded.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.06.

Get WisdomTree India Earnings Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 46.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 6.5% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 39.7% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 2.3% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 18,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree India Earnings Fund

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (The Fund) seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree India Earnings Index. The Index measures the performance of profitable companies incorporated and traded in India that are eligible to be purchased by foreign investors and that meet specific criteria developed by WisdomTree Investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree India Earnings Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.