Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) Short Interest Down 33.3% in October

Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the October 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of ASEKY stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.68. Aisin has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $13.57.

Aisin Company Profile

Aisin Corporation manufactures and sells automotive parts, and energy and lifestyle related products. It provides powertrain products comprising 1 motor hybrid transmission and eaxle products; chassis and vehicle safety systems, such as automated parking systems and electronically controlled brake systems; power sliding door systems and sunroof products; connected and sharing solutions; and repair and maintenance products.

