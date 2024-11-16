Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Stifel Nicolaus Analyst Says

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $42.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Dutch Bros from $36.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Guggenheim raised Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Dutch Bros from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dutch Bros presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.30.

BROS opened at $46.61 on Thursday. Dutch Bros has a 12 month low of $25.46 and a 12 month high of $50.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 2.47.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $338.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.97 million. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 5.48%. Dutch Bros’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Dutch Bros will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dutch Bros news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 38,339 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total transaction of $1,283,589.72. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 15,610 shares in the company, valued at $522,622.80. The trade was a 71.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 40,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $1,452,837.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,926.13. The trade was a 24.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,689,583 shares of company stock valued at $55,164,707. Corporate insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BROS. Bullseye Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dutch Bros by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the third quarter worth about $436,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 5.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 99,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC grew its stake in Dutch Bros by 31.5% in the third quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 167,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 40,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Dutch Bros by 135.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,983,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,527,000 after buying an additional 1,141,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

