AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector underperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Investec raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AngloGold Ashanti has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.67.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 748.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 45,142 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 39,819 shares during the period. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the first quarter valued at about $303,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the first quarter valued at about $596,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,808,722 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $373,154,000 after buying an additional 65,025 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.09% of the company’s stock.
AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.
