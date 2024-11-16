Kovack Advisors Inc. Invests $264,000 in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,275,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,625,000 after buying an additional 11,011,385 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 45.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,500,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,821,000 after purchasing an additional 8,628,060 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3,839.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,171,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065,314 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 100,490,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,880,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196,592 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2,431.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,610,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507,744 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

IJH opened at $64.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.53 and its 200 day moving average is $60.55. The company has a market cap of $89.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $50.07 and a 12-month high of $66.75.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

