Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.13 and traded as high as $8.16. Sims shares last traded at $8.16, with a volume of 318 shares.

Sims Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.42.

Get Sims alerts:

Sims Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were issued a $0.0589 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 2nd.

About Sims

Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, Bangladesh, China, Turkey, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sims Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sims and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.