Aumann AG (OTCMKTS:AUUMF) Short Interest Update

Aumann AG (OTCMKTS:AUUMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 29.7% from the October 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.0 days.

Aumann Price Performance

Aumann stock opened at $10.24 on Friday. Aumann has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.76.

Get Aumann alerts:

Aumann Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Aumann AG manufactures and sells specialized machines and production lines for components of electric and classic drive chain systems in Europe, the United States, Canada, Mexico, China, and internationally. It operates through E-Mobility and Classic segments. The E-Mobility segment offers specialized machinery and automated production lines for the automotive industry; e-traction engines, inverters, power-on-demand units, and electronic components; and energy storage and conversion systems, such as batteries and fuel cells.

Receive News & Ratings for Aumann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aumann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.