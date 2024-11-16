Kovack Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB)

Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 993.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc bought a new position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $205,000. Saxony Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 8,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter.
Capital Group Core Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of CGCB opened at $26.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.30. Capital Group Core Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.21 and a 52 week high of $27.24.
Capital Group Core Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
About Capital Group Core Bond ETF
The Capital Group Core Bond ETF (CGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US bonds rated as investment grade. Holdings may also include other debt securities and derivatives. CGCB was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.
