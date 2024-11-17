83,244 Shares in iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF (NYSEARCA:MAXJ) Bought by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF (NYSEARCA:MAXJ – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 83,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,164,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $303,000. Crosspoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $894,000. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $942,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,137,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,272,000.

iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

MAXJ opened at $26.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.00. iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF has a 1-year low of $24.85 and a 1-year high of $26.35.

