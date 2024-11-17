Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Stake Reduced by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 14.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,919 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12,168.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,812,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,621 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,410.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,769,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,935,000 after buying an additional 2,719,430 shares during the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,815,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 693.0% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 913,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,064,000 after buying an additional 798,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peninsula Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,756,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHE stock opened at $27.47 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $23.33 and a 1 year high of $30.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

