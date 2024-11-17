Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $213,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) by 12.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Price Performance
Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock opened at $37.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.47 and its 200 day moving average is $36.42. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a one year low of $29.27 and a one year high of $39.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.69.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
