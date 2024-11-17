Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) Shares Purchased by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Free Report) by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,269 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 168,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 155,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 117,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after buying an additional 7,645 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 7,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Precedent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 70,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 11,490 shares during the period.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance
Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $23.47 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.95 and a one year high of $23.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.38.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2028. BSMS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Freeport-McMoRan, Copper Demand Short-Term Pain, Long-Term Gain
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Time to Load Up on Home Builders?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.