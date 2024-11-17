Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) Shares Purchased by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Free Report) by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,269 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 168,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 155,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 117,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after buying an additional 7,645 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 7,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Precedent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 70,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 11,490 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $23.47 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.95 and a one year high of $23.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.38.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.057 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2028. BSMS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

