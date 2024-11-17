OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.35 Million Position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) by 14.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 106,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,208 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 294.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 415,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,580,000 after purchasing an additional 310,095 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $3,451,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 259.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 174,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after buying an additional 126,180 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 182.2% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 147,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 95,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at about $967,000.

Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $22.08 on Friday. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $19.14 and a 1 year high of $22.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.92.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. This is an increase from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

