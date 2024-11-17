OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.68 Million Holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,959 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF were worth $2,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. First Community Trust NA increased its position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 2,600 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the second quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 172.8% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,547 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the period. 27.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF stock opened at $37.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -221.94 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.52. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $28.94 and a 1 year high of $39.16.

