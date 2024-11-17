Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP) Shares Purchased by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSEP. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the second quarter worth $69,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the third quarter worth $113,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 29.0% during the third quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 4,959.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS PSEP opened at $38.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.78. The company has a market capitalization of $746.88 million, a PE ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.60.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

