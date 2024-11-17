2,147 Shares in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Bought by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,147 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 198 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Wix.com by 246.5% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 686 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Wix.com by 19.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 632 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Wix.com by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 778 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. 81.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wix.com Trading Down 2.2 %
Wix.com stock opened at $180.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.95. Wix.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $92.25 and a twelve month high of $192.00.
Wix.com Company Profile
Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.
