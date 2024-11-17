2,147 Shares in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Bought by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,147 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 198 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Wix.com by 246.5% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 686 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Wix.com by 19.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 632 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Wix.com by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 778 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. 81.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Wix.com Trading Down 2.2 %

Wix.com stock opened at $180.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.95. Wix.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $92.25 and a twelve month high of $192.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WIX shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays cut their price target on Wix.com from $186.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Wix.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Wix.com from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.06.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WIX

Wix.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.