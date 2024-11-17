OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 285.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,770 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,937 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $2,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AeroVironment by 6.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,094,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $474,376,000 after buying an additional 179,395 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,951,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $391,254,000 after acquiring an additional 439,717 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of AeroVironment by 19,950.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 267,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,547,000 after acquiring an additional 265,734 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 217,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,642,000 after purchasing an additional 20,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in AeroVironment by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,824 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,255,000 after purchasing an additional 94,062 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVAV. Robert W. Baird upgraded AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Baird R W raised shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Raymond James downgraded shares of AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at AeroVironment

In related news, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.22, for a total transaction of $77,703.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,581,799.88. This represents a 2.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,782 shares of company stock valued at $372,615 over the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AeroVironment Stock Performance

AeroVironment stock opened at $200.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.21. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.51 and a 1-year high of $236.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.92 and a beta of 0.49.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.28. AeroVironment had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $189.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. AeroVironment’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

AeroVironment Profile

(Free Report)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.