Forian’s (FORA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reissued their buy rating on shares of Forian (NASDAQ:FORA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Forian Price Performance

NASDAQ FORA opened at $2.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $62.22 million, a PE ratio of -22.22 and a beta of 1.09. Forian has a 1 year low of $1.99 and a 1 year high of $4.15.

Get Forian alerts:

Forian (NASDAQ:FORA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forian

Forian Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Elser Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Forian during the 2nd quarter worth $1,885,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forian by 2.3% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 269,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 6,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forian during the second quarter worth about $230,000. 19.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Forian Inc provides a suite of data management capabilities, and information and analytics solutions to optimize and measure operational, clinical, and financial performance for customers in the healthcare and related industries. It develops commercial, real world evidence (RWE), and market access solutions and proprietary data-driven insights, as well as offers data management solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Forian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.