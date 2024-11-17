Forian’s (FORA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reissued their buy rating on shares of Forian (NASDAQ:FORA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.
Forian Price Performance
NASDAQ FORA opened at $2.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $62.22 million, a PE ratio of -22.22 and a beta of 1.09. Forian has a 1 year low of $1.99 and a 1 year high of $4.15.
Forian (NASDAQ:FORA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS.
Forian Company Profile
Forian Inc provides a suite of data management capabilities, and information and analytics solutions to optimize and measure operational, clinical, and financial performance for customers in the healthcare and related industries. It develops commercial, real world evidence (RWE), and market access solutions and proprietary data-driven insights, as well as offers data management solutions.
