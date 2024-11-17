Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Stake Lifted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 585.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 830,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 709,126 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $32,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wiser Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 126.5% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1,322.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2,510.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 33.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 3,000 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $117,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,335.14. The trade was a 10.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Osmond sold 2,628 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $105,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at $352,720. This represents a 22.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kilroy Realty Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:KRC opened at $38.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 1.03. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $29.72 and a 1-year high of $43.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.60). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $289.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank cut Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Kilroy Realty from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.43.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

