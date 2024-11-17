Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) Earns Buy Rating from Truist Financial

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Truist Financial in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $16.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $13.00. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.94% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Gambling.com Group from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

Gambling.com Group Price Performance

Shares of GAMB opened at $11.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.20. Gambling.com Group has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.11 million, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.86.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. Gambling.com Group had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The company had revenue of $30.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.11 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Gambling.com Group will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Gambling.com Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Gambling.com Group by 197.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 202,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 134,620 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Gambling.com Group by 10.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 972,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,877,000 after acquiring an additional 91,799 shares in the last quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP lifted its stake in Gambling.com Group by 27.2% in the second quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP now owns 312,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 67,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Gambling.com Group by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 398,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 47,843 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Gambling.com Group by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 18,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

About Gambling.com Group

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. It provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and social casino products. The company's focus is on online casino, online sports betting, and fantasy sports industry. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Casinos.com, RotoWire.com, and Bookies.com.

