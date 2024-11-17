Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th,Zacks Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Logan Ridge Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Logan Ridge Finance has a payout ratio of 94.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Logan Ridge Finance to earn $1.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.0%.

Get Logan Ridge Finance alerts:

Logan Ridge Finance Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of LRFC opened at $25.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 3.87. Logan Ridge Finance has a 1-year low of $19.82 and a 1-year high of $25.74. The company has a market capitalization of $67.55 million, a P/E ratio of -20.08 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.89.

About Logan Ridge Finance

Logan Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as, Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in senior subordinated debt and unitranche debt, unitranche loan, first-lien and second-lien loans, lower middle market and middle market, equity co-investment in sponsored companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Logan Ridge Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logan Ridge Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.