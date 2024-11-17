DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (TSE:DRT – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.81 and traded as high as C$0.89. DIRTT Environmental Solutions shares last traded at C$0.89, with a volume of 5,105 shares trading hands.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 246.87. The stock has a market cap of C$171.74 million, a PE ratio of -22.25, a PEG ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.81 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at DIRTT Environmental Solutions

In other DIRTT Environmental Solutions news, Director Shaun Noll acquired 156,250 shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,375.00. Insiders own 33.35% of the company’s stock.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Company Profile

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. operates as a interior construction company in Canada. Its ICE software provides the industrialized construction system to design, visualize, organize, configure, price, manufacture, assemble, and install the job. The company offers interior solutions to doors, casework, timber, electrical, networks, access floors, and solid, glass, combination, leaf folding, and headwalls.

Featured Articles

