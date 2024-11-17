Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Bought by Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC

Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 171,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,608 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF comprises about 3.8% of Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $7,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3,666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 531.9% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $45.55 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $44.04 and a twelve month high of $47.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.05.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile
Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Warren Buffett, Cathie Wood Own Nu Holdings, Should You?
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- MercadoLibre Down 23% After Missed Earnings: Time to Buy the Dip?
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.