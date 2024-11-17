Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Bought by Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC

Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 171,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,608 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF comprises about 3.8% of Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $7,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3,666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 531.9% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $45.55 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $44.04 and a twelve month high of $47.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.05.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.