QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Position Increased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,312,400 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $563,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Planning Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 137.3% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Price Performance

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $160.50 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $125.67 and a twelve month high of $230.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.21.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.82%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.92.

Read Our Latest Report on QCOM

Insider Buying and Selling

In other QUALCOMM news, General Counsel Ann C. Chaplin sold 1,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $313,779.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,981,875.42. This represents a 13.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 3,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.15, for a total value of $539,156.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,355,180.65. This trade represents a 9.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,709,186. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.