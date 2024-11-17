Nagarro SE (OTCMKTS:NGRRF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nagarro SE (OTCMKTS:NGRRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 165,400 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the October 15th total of 201,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 206.8 days.
Nagarro Stock Performance
Nagarro stock remained flat at $95.48 during mid-day trading on Friday. Nagarro has a 52 week low of $71.86 and a 52 week high of $106.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.59 and its 200-day moving average is $88.17.
About Nagarro
