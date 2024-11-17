Nagarro SE (OTCMKTS:NGRRF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nagarro SE (OTCMKTS:NGRRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 165,400 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the October 15th total of 201,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 206.8 days.

Nagarro Stock Performance

Nagarro stock remained flat at $95.48 during mid-day trading on Friday. Nagarro has a 52 week low of $71.86 and a 52 week high of $106.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.59 and its 200-day moving average is $88.17.

About Nagarro

Nagarro SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital product engineering and technology solutions in North America, Central Europe, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides accelerated quality and test engineering; API and integration; application managed services; artificial intelligence, data and analytics; cloud, CRM, DevOps; digital experiences, insights, and ventures; ECM and portals; enterprise agile; enterprise architecture consulting; finops; identity and access management; innovation; low code; mobility solutions; products, resilience, and site reliability engineering; technical communications; and training services.

