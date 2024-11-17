Sather Financial Group Inc Purchases New Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Sather Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.8% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 9,259 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total value of $8,796,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,432,250. This trade represents a 31.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 734 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.15, for a total value of $561,620.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,944 shares in the company, valued at $42,805,551.60. This represents a 1.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,359 shares of company stock worth $36,209,571 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $994.00 price objective (up from $918.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $660.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $770.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $916.73.

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $573.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $856.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $827.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.15. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $532.86 and a 52-week high of $959.64.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $620.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.10 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 21.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 56.37%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

