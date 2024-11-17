Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 6,810 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AB. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 231.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 127,220 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 88,875 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 24.3% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 160,671 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after buying an additional 31,399 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 13.1% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 215,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,481,000 after buying an additional 24,951 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $671,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,650,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.25% of the company’s stock.
AllianceBernstein Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE AB opened at $36.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.96 and a 200 day moving average of $34.53. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $38.96.
AllianceBernstein Increases Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
AB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on AllianceBernstein from $40.75 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on AllianceBernstein from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.
Check Out Our Latest Report on AllianceBernstein
Insider Buying and Selling at AllianceBernstein
In other AllianceBernstein news, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total value of $139,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,923 shares in the company, valued at $903,935.01. The trade was a 13.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Equitable Holdings, Inc. bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.18 per share, for a total transaction of $17,090,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,066,838 shares in the company, valued at $104,824,522.84. The trade was a 19.48 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
AllianceBernstein Profile
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AllianceBernstein
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Freeport-McMoRan, Copper Demand Short-Term Pain, Long-Term Gain
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Time to Load Up on Home Builders?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.