Westfuller Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 12,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 190.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,718.2% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance
VEU opened at $58.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.18 and a fifty-two week high of $63.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.30 and its 200 day moving average is $60.18.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.
