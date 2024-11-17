Westfuller Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 24,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,000. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Westfuller Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 449.4% during the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 45.1% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000.

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $60.41 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $54.77 and a one year high of $65.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.99 and a 200 day moving average of $61.88. The company has a market capitalization of $74.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.272 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

