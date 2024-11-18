2,368 Shares in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Bought by J. W. Coons Advisors LLC

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 16,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 7,724 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 13.3% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 5,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Aljian Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth approximately $384,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,240,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,583,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.42.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DD opened at $81.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.14 and a 52-week high of $90.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.63. The company has a market capitalization of $34.21 billion, a PE ratio of 43.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.35.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

See Also

