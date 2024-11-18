Zevin Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Zevin Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. TransUnion comprises approximately 1.6% of Zevin Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $10,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in TransUnion by 84.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in TransUnion by 963.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in TransUnion by 15.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 156.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $95.66 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.06. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $56.41 and a 1-year high of $113.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.18, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. TransUnion had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.52%.

TRU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on TransUnion from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of TransUnion from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on TransUnion from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded TransUnion from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.81.

In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,500 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $158,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $6,655,312.08. The trade was a 2.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total transaction of $239,125.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,709,710.35. This trade represents a 4.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,315 shares of company stock worth $1,119,897. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

