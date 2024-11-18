General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Purchased by Drive Wealth Management LLC

Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GE. Melius Research lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $194.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on General Electric from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on General Electric from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.93.

General Electric Stock Down 0.8 %

GE stock opened at $176.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $182.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.71. General Electric has a 12 month low of $93.05 and a 12 month high of $194.80. The company has a market cap of $191.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.19.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 19.68%.

Insider Activity at General Electric

In related news, SVP Riccardo Procacci sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total value of $1,267,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,407,036.57. This represents a 34.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.