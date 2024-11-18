Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Short Interest Up 13.5% in October

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a growth of 13.5% from the October 15th total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 685,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $111.46. The stock had a trading volume of 106,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,069. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $90.84 and a 52-week high of $118.34. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.67.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 127.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.85.

View Our Latest Research Report on Federal Realty Investment Trust

Insider Buying and Selling at Federal Realty Investment Trust

In other news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 5,937 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total value of $691,482.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1,463.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 611,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,251,000 after acquiring an additional 572,008 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 571.1% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 642,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,868,000 after purchasing an additional 546,711 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 667.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 572,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,856,000 after buying an additional 498,146 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 456.2% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 604,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,544,000 after buying an additional 496,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 304.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 415,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,963,000 after buying an additional 312,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.