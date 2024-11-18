Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the October 15th total of 35,800 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Amesite Stock Performance

Shares of AMST stock opened at $2.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.37. Amesite has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $4.34.

Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. Amesite had a negative net margin of 3,878.07% and a negative return on equity of 126.13%.

About Amesite

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, that provides online products in the United States. The company uses machine learning to offer a mass customized experience to learners. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, K-12 schools, museums, and non-profit organizations.

