Short Interest in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Decreases By 13.8%

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 752,700 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the October 15th total of 873,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

ASPS opened at $0.87 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.35. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $4.60. The stock has a market cap of $23.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.94.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock. Deer Park Road Corp boosted its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,277,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,162 shares during the period. Altisource Portfolio Solutions comprises about 0.2% of Deer Park Road Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Deer Park Road Corp owned 15.86% of Altisource Portfolio Solutions worth $6,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 41.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through Servicer and Real Estate, and Origination segments. The Servicer and Real Estate segment offers property preservation, inspection, title insurance and settlement, real estate valuation, foreclosure trustee, and residential and commercial construction inspection and risk mitigation services.

