Intelligent Group Limited (NASDAQ:INTJ) Short Interest Update

Intelligent Group Limited (NASDAQ:INTJ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, an increase of 13.9% from the October 15th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Intelligent Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTJ traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.90. The stock had a trading volume of 7,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,511. Intelligent Group has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $7.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Intelligent Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Intelligent Group Limited (NASDAQ:INTJ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Intelligent Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Intelligent Group Company Profile

Intelligent Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides financial public relations services in the Hong Kong. The company offers financial PR services, such as creating multi-stakeholder communications programs, arranging press conferences and interviews, participating in the preparation of news releases and shareholders' meetings, monitoring news publications, identifying shareholders, targeting potential investors, organizing corporate events, and implementing crisis management policies and procedures.

