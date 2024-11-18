ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS) Short Interest Up 9.8% in October

ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,130,000 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the October 15th total of 2,850,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 143,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 21.8 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on ATS from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of ATS from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in ATS by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 439,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,817,000 after acquiring an additional 208,200 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl boosted its holdings in shares of ATS by 40.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 149,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after purchasing an additional 43,336 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in ATS by 18.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 323,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,907,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of ATS by 2.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,578,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,050,000 after buying an additional 107,351 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATS in the second quarter valued at about $11,602,000. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATS traded up $0.90 on Monday, hitting $29.04. 94,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,795. ATS has a 52-week low of $24.82 and a 52-week high of $44.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.18.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

