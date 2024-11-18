ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS) Short Interest Up 9.8% in October

ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,130,000 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the October 15th total of 2,850,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 143,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 21.8 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on ATS from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of ATS from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.
Institutional Trading of ATS
ATS Trading Up 3.2 %
NYSE ATS traded up $0.90 on Monday, hitting $29.04. 94,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,795. ATS has a 52-week low of $24.82 and a 52-week high of $44.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.18.
ATS Company Profile
ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ATS
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Is Monolithic Power Systems a Screaming Buy After Near 40% Drop?
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Applied Materials Market Capitulates: Now is the Time to Buy
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- 3 Ultra-High Dividend Yield Stocks for the New Year
Receive News & Ratings for ATS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.