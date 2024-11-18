Short Interest in First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Expands By 6.8%

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,417,500 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the October 15th total of 1,327,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,181.3 days.
First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
OTCMKTS:FCXXF remained flat at $13.05 during mid-day trading on Monday. 4,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,921. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.07. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $14.00.
About First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust
