Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:FSPKF) Short Interest Update

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:FSPKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,555,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the October 15th total of 1,472,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15,550.0 days.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of FSPKF remained flat at $20.20 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.87 and its 200-day moving average is $19.37. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare has a one year low of $12.43 and a one year high of $25.71.

About Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells medical device products and systems worldwide. It also provides its products for use in acute and chronic respiratory care, and surgery, as well as the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the home and hospital.

