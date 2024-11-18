Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:FSPKF) Short Interest Update

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:FSPKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,555,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the October 15th total of 1,472,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15,550.0 days.
Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Price Performance
Shares of FSPKF remained flat at $20.20 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.87 and its 200-day moving average is $19.37. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare has a one year low of $12.43 and a one year high of $25.71.
About Fisher & Paykel Healthcare
