Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) COO Sells $74,000.00 in Stock

Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) COO James Allan Williamson sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $74,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,553,330. This trade represents a 1.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Everest Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EG traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $373.16. 157,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,085. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Everest Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $343.76 and a one year high of $417.92. The stock has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $380.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $380.69.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is 12.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EG. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Everest Group from $527.00 to $517.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group raised shares of Everest Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $454.00 to $438.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $440.00 to $457.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $496.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everest Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EG. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Everest Group by 284.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,622,000 after purchasing an additional 18,175 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everest Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 289,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,052,000 after buying an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $921,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Everest Group by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Everest Group by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,525,000 after buying an additional 7,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

