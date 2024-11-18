Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Has $920,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Riverstone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period.

VTI stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $290.20. The company had a trading volume of 352,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,993,043. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $284.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.23. The company has a market capitalization of $435.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $223.00 and a 1-year high of $298.12.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

