Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 438 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 0.9% of Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $13,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LLY. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 87,091.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,463,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,041,631,000 after acquiring an additional 12,448,888 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,031,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,248,210,000 after acquiring an additional 453,939 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,972,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,424,243,000 after acquiring an additional 335,560 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 20.2% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,848,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,280,000 after acquiring an additional 648,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,581,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,242,296,000 after acquiring an additional 171,595 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 900 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $803.38, for a total transaction of $723,042.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,402,522.40. This trade represents a 14.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on LLY. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,150.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,106.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,060.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,000.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,007.94.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $737.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $882.65 and its 200 day moving average is $871.04. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $561.65 and a 1 year high of $972.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.22%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

