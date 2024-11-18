Bright Green Corporation Holds 2024 Annual Meeting; Shareholders Approve Key Proposals

Bright Green Corporation (NASDAQ:BGXX) recently announced the outcomes of its 2024 Annual Meeting of shareholders held on November 15, 2024. The meeting saw active participation from shareholders who were presented with several critical proposals and matters for voting.

During the meeting, a total of 191,166,318 shares were eligible to vote, and 104,573,341 shares were present either in person or by proxy, ensuring a quorum for the meeting.

The highlights of the voting results were as follows:

Proposal No. 1 – Election of Directors:

Shareholders voted to elect the following persons as directors for a one-year term:

– Robert Arnone

– Sean Deson

– Gurvinder Singh

– Lynn Stockwell

– Dean Valore

Proposal No. 2 – Reverse Stock Split Proposal:

The shareholders granted authorization to Bright Green’s Board to implement a reverse stock split of all outstanding common shares at a ratio ranging from 1-for-5 to 1-for-50 within one year of the proposal’s approval.

Proposal No. 3 – Stock Issuance Proposal:

Approval was received from the shareholders for the potential issuance of common stock when converting Series A Convertible Preferred Stock.

Proposal No. 4 – Ratification of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm:

Shareholders ratified the appointment of SRCO, C.P.A., Professional Corporation as the independent registered public accounting firm for fiscal 2024.

The Company’s Chief Financial Officer, Saleem Elmasri, duly signed the report on November 18, 2024, in compliance with Securities Exchange Act requirements.

These voting results will pave the way for essential strategic decisions as Bright Green Corporation continues to navigate its operational trajectory. Stay tuned for further updates on Bright Green’s corporate developments.

About Bright Green

Bright Green Corporation focuses on the cultivation, manufacture, and sale of cannabis and cannabis-related products. Its products are used in research, pharmaceutical applications, and affiliated exports. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Grants, New Mexico.

