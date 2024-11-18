Navcoin (NAV) Price Hits $0.0251 on Exchanges

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 10.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. Navcoin has a market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $56,440.27 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0251 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Navcoin has traded down 12.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.89 or 0.00059004 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00014822 BTC.

Zano (ZANO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00007848 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00006718 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000093 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001084 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 33.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000016 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,560.05 or 0.40031270 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

