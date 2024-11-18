Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CARV opened at $1.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Carver Bancorp has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $2.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.79 and its 200-day moving average is $1.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.11.

Carver Bancorp Company Profile

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

