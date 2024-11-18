Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Short Interest Down 5.5% in October

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,300 shares, a decrease of 5.5% from the October 15th total of 92,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the second quarter worth $139,000. Saxony Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 5.2% during the second quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 25,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at about $615,000.

Get Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Price Performance

FOF stock opened at $12.74 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $10.82 and a 52-week high of $13.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.31.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th were given a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 8.02%.

(Get Free Report)

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.