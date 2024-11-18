Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NWPX. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Northland Securities downgraded Northwest Pipe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

NASDAQ NWPX opened at $53.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.24 million, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.95. Northwest Pipe has a 52 week low of $25.81 and a 52 week high of $55.22.

In other news, EVP Miles Brittain sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $188,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,450.20. This represents a 14.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Megan A. Kendrick sold 1,000 shares of Northwest Pipe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $42,370.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,725 shares in the company, valued at $454,418.25. This trade represents a 8.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $275,140 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWPX. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Northwest Pipe by 216.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 5,954 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 9.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 4.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 56,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Northwest Pipe by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 506,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,552,000 after buying an additional 8,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water-related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

