Mount Lucas Management LP Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH)

Mount Lucas Management LP increased its position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 175,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after buying an additional 31,856 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 31.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the second quarter valued at about $264,000. Access Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 136,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $695,000.

Shares of ECH opened at $24.97 on Monday. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a 52-week low of $41.34 and a 52-week high of $56.53. The firm has a market cap of $544.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.59.

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

